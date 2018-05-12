Amid newspaper reports that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will discuss a possible cease-fire of Operation All Out in Kashmir with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, BJP in-charge of J&K Ram Madhav has said that the desired relaxation was possible only if there are no terrorist attacks in Kashmir.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti had called an all party meeting in Srinagar and told the media that she will be heading a delegation of all political parties to New Delhi to press for unilateral cease-fire in Operation All Out before the holy month of Ramzan. CM Mehbooba had a five-hour long meeting over the situation in Kashmir, especially in the backdrop of the killing of a tourist and six civilians after a gunfight in South Kashmir. She said that all the parties had agreed that they should appeal to the Centre to stall anti-militancy operations in Kashmir.

She told the media that any such outreach by the Centre will help create an atmosphere of peace. She opposed “Operation All Out”, saying that the gun was not the solution. Kashmir can be brought back to normalcy only by talks and by holding the hands of the youths, she said.

Although Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta was present when she talked to the media about the consensus reached in the meeting, BJP national spokesperson for the state Sunil Sethi said in a press conference in Jammu that they feel Operation All Out of the Army has reached a stage where it ca make Kashmir terrorist-free. He said the BJP feels that any cease-fire or talks with the separatists will encourage trouble-makers in Kashmir. The BJP opposed the recent amnesty given to the stone-pelters by the state government.

Opposition leader Omar Abdullah criticised Mehbooba Mufti for holding an all-parties meeting when she was not having her alliance partner, BJP, in the loop.