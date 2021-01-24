Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Heavy rainfall and snowfall in the Dhauladhar mountains have decreased the temperature in the Kangra Valley disrupting normal life at several places.

In the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature in Dharamshala has fallen down to 2 degrees Celsius from 9 degrees Celsius.

“Dharamshala is witnessing heavy rainfall and low temperatures recently. However, the days are a little warmer as the sky is clear. Dhauladhar range wore a white mantle after snow lashed the region,” Vipin, a farmer, told ANI.

“The farmers have waited long for the rain and hopefully now the wheat crops will not dry out”, he added.

As per the weather experts, there will be rain and snowfall for the next two days in Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Kangra, and Chamba districts and a ‘yellow alert’ warning has been issued for these districts.



“There is snowfall in Dhauladhar Mountains leading to cold waves in the valley and affecting day-to-day transportation,” said Naveen, a local. (ANI)