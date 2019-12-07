New Delhi: After massive protests by teachers of Delhi University, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), in its meeting with the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), has agreed to certain demands of the agitating teachers who have been occupying the office of the Vice-Chancellor for three consecutive days to protest against the university’s letter to principals of colleges, mandating appointment of guest teachers on permanent posts.

The MHRD in a note, issued as a record of discussions, said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations of 2018 on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education, may be amended by inserting the clause on direct recruitment of assistant professors. Though not a direct assurance on absorption, the MHRD has said that the faculty appointed and working on ad hoc/temporary/contract basis and meeting the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted for interview.

The MHRD also said that the content of the 28 August letter will be changed as: “The colleges/Institutions shall fill up the permanent vacancies in a time bound manner. During the interim period, if vacancies which have to be filled for maintaining smooth academic functioning of the colleges/ institutions, ad hoc/temporary/contract/guest faculty can be appointed till permanent faculty is recruited.”

The Ministry also added, “In view of the above, it is expected that all ad hoc teachers worked or working in the current academic year shall be continued till recruitment of permanent faculty.”

However, DUTA is not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting with the MHRD, as no assurance was given on the demand for absorption of ad hoc teachers without interview. After the meeting, DUTA released a statement saying, “MHRD only suggested that they will look into the possibilities and viable mechanism, if any. The UGC will issue an advisory to the University to call all serving ad hoc teachers for interviews for permanent jobs, regardless of their points.”

Teachers of the Delhi University told The Sunday Guardian that DUTA has not yet called off protests. The decision on the future course of action will be taken at the general body meeting.

The protest of DU teachers started on 4 December when many college principals issued notices saying that joining of ad hoc teachers have been kept in abeyance till the university issues clarification on the 28 August letter. Following this, the DUTA in its protest against the letter called for an indefinite strike and urged all teachers to stay away from invigilation, evaluation and any other official duties. This led to a halt in the academic activities of the university. DU has around 5,000 ad hoc teachers which accounts for almost 50% of its teaching strength.