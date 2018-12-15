NEW DELHI: A special court on Saturday extended the CBI custody of Christian Michel, alleged middleman in the VVIP helicopter scam, by four days. While seeking the custody of Michel, the CBI had told the court that he had borne foreign air travel expenses of serving and retired Indian Air Force officials.

Michel was produced in Patiala House court here after his five-day CBI remand ended. While arguing for the extension of his custody by five days, the agency said they wanted to confront him with more evidence and also take him to Mumbai.

Earlier, a Delhi court on Tuesday had allowed the CBI to take signature and handwriting samples of Michel. Michel, 57, has been in CBI custody since 4 December when he was extradited from Dubai following the order of a Dubai court.

The CBI, represented through advocate D.P. Singh, stated that the accused was “not cooperating” in the investigation and was giving “evasive” answers. The CBI stated that Michel was required to be confronted with some witnesses to unearth the deep-rooted conspiracy and identify his accomplices, including IAF officials, bureaucrats and politicians.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. Both the agencies notified an Interpol red corner notice (RCN) against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.