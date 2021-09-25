New Delhi: Senior BJP leader, Union Minister and Deputy Leader, Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the minority community has now understood how they were being exploited by certain people all these times for vote bank politics. Terming these people as a gang of “people with confused walking style”, Naqvi said that these “Modi bashers” are now “trapped in their own tainted trickery”.

Addressing the state executive meeting and training camp of BJP Maharashtra Minority Morcha in Mumbai today, Naqvi said that during the last 75 years of country’s Independence, the “Political Merchants of Minority Votes” have played “75 tricks” on their Political Chessboard” to deceit the minorities.

“Creating an atmosphere of fear, raising bogey of intolerance, spinning web of religion, spreading rumours is their expired formula to politically exploit the Minorities,” he said while cautioning the minorities to remain aware of such “political merchants” who are wearing “veil of secularism” while roaming around with “cart of conspiracies” to hijack the minority votes. According to him, such was the “deceitness and hypocrisy” of “pseudo secularists” that, the Shiv Sena got termed “communal” when it was with the BJP, but got the “Certificate of Secularism” when it went with the Congress. “This ‘Pseudo Secular Syndicate’ is running a ‘Certificate Centre’ which makes someone secular and someone communal within minutes,” Naqvi claimed.

Naqvi said that the people, especially from the minority communities, have now seen how these “Merchants of Minority Votes” are engaged in “political exploitation” of the minorities. He claimed that the Modi government at the Centre and the BJP-led state governments have worked with the commitment to “Development with Dignity” and “Empowerment without Appeasement”, which has ensured the equal development of the minorities along with other sections.

According to him, more than 5 lakh 50 thousand artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through “Hunar Haat” alone in the last seven years. In the last seven years, more than 5 crore minority students have been given various scholarships. More than 50% of the beneficiaries are girl children. The school drop-out rate of Muslim girls, which was 70% earlier, has now come down to about 30%. School drop-out rate of Muslim girls which was earlier 70%, has come down to 32%. “Our commitment is to bring it down to zero per cent in the coming days,” he said. As per Naqvi, basic infrastructure such as schools, colleges, smart classrooms, ITIs, hostels, residential schools, Sadbhav Mandap, Skill Development Centres, Common Service Centres, market sheds, drinking water-health facilities, sports facilities etc worth thousands of crores of rupees have been constructed in backward and deprived areas of the country under “Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karykram”.

“Two crore people have been provide houses across the country by the Modi government and 31% beneficiaries are minorities. 12 crore farmers have been given ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ and 33% beneficiaries are from minority communities. 37% of 8 crore ‘Ujjwala Yojana’ beneficiaries are minority women. 31 crore people have been benefitted through ‘Mudra Yojana’ and 36% of them are Minorities. 13 crore toilets have been constructed under “Swacch Bharat Mission” across the country and 22% of beneficiaries are Minorities. Besides, 22-37% beneficiaries of other schemes such as “Jan Dhan Yojana”, “Ayushman Bharat”, “Har Ghar Jal Yojana”, electrification of villages are minority beneficiaries, Naqvi said.