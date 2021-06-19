New Delhi: Union Ministry for Minority Affairs is set to launch a nationwide awareness campaign against Covid-19. The campaign will be called “Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai” and will be launched on 21 June, in all rural and remote areas of the country with the participation of various religious leaders, women, NGOs, prominent people with social, educational and cultural backgrounds.

The campaign will be launched from the minority concentrated district of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh to spread the message on coronavirus, the benefits of vaccination and to “crush and curb” the rumours and apprehensions being spread by some vested interests regarding the ongoing vaccination drive.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that some vested interests were trying to spread rumours and apprehensions regarding corona vaccines in some areas. Such elements are enemies of the health and well-being of the people.

“The government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is running the world’s largest corona vaccination drive in India. Crores of people have been vaccinated so far in the country. India is far ahead in corona vaccination in comparison to those nations who already had better resources and facilities,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi further added that the “Made in India” corona vaccines are the result of the hard work of our scientists and it has been proved scientifically that these vaccines are absolutely safe and effective weapons in the fight against Covid-19.

“Various religious leaders, prominent people from social, educational, cultural, medical, science and other fields will give effective messages to the people to get vaccinated. Street plays will also be organised across the country under the campaign. The government and society have worked unitedly to defeat corona with commitment, determination and self-restraint and the country is coming out of the crisis,” Naqvi said.

Some of the religious institutions that are going to participate in this campaign include state Haj Committees, Waqf Boards, their associated organisations, Central Waqf Council and Maulana Azad Education Foundation, among others.

Religious leaders participating will include Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Imam of Delhi’s Fatehpuri Masjid, Dr Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, Jain Guru Acharya Lokesh Muni, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ajmer Sharif Dargah Sajjadanashin Syed Zainul Abedin, Inter Faith Harmony Foundation of India Founder Dr Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmed and various Christian and Buddhist religious leaders.

Apart from the religious leaders, NGOs and women self-help groups, working under the “Nai Roshni” scheme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, will also be a part of the awareness campaign.