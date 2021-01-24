Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], January 24 (ANI): Mizoram has reported two new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative caseload in the state mounted to 4,351, the health department said on Saturday.

As many as 4,284 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection. The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 9 as no fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, the department said.

At present, there are 58 active coronavirus cases in the state.

India reported 14,849 new COVID-19 cases, 15,948 discharges, and 155 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. (ANI)