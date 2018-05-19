New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to celebrate Narendra Modi government’s completion of four years at the Centre in a grand way. Prime Minister Modi will begin the celebrations by addressing a massive public meeting in Cuttack on 26 May, the day the BJP-led NDA government will complete fourth year in office.

The PM’s proposed visit was discussed at a meeting of the party’s state office bearers in Bhubaneswar, attended by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The state executive meeting, which concluded on Saturday, also discussed the issue in details.

Claiming that Odisha is a focus state in the Prime Minister’s development agenda, party’s national general secretary and in-charge for the state Arun Singh pointed out that Modi had started his campaign for the 2014 general elections after visiting Jagannath temple at Puri.

It will be Modi’s fifth visit to the state after he took over. Marking the two years of his government at the Centre, the Prime Minister had addressed a public rally at Balasore on June 2, 2016. Modi addressed a farmers rally at Bargarh on February 21 that year. He was here to inaugurate the oil refinery project of Indian Oil on February 7, 2016. Earlier, the PM dedicated the modernised and expanded units of Rourkela Steel Plant to the nation on April 1, 2015.

Singh said, “The PM’s choice of Odisha for May 26 shows the amount of importance he gives to Odisha.” On party national president Amit Shah’s ‘Mission 120’ for Odisha, Singh said, “We are confident of achieving the target, and there is no doubt about it.”

Shah had earlier said that his party’s golden age would not come till it won Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala. Party leaders feel Odisha is more achievable as the Congress is decimated and anti-incumbency factor would work against Naveen Patnaik after four terms in a row.