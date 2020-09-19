NEW DELHI: Significant rise in Covid cases nationwide have alarmed lawmakers. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called upon the Business Advisory Committee of the House to discuss curtailing House sittings. Barring a few, most floor leaders arrived at a consensus that sittings should be limited. Around 20 MPs tested positive in the ongoing session; not only MPs, almost 50 people from the Parliament staff also tested positive. Though the BAC meet arrived at a consensus to curtail House sittings, the opposition wants issues like the pandemic, NEC and economic crisis to be discussed during the rest of the session. The DMK wants environment and TMC wants the GST issue to be brought in the House. TMC and BSP were in support of running the House as per schedule.The government can come up with six more bills and amendments for the coming week. It has been learned that by the middle of the coming week, the Speaker would announce the decision of cutting down the sittings of the House.