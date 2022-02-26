New Delhi: After losing many elections in the last 15 years, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh is now focusing on youth to lift the party and build strong grassroots of the organisation. Along with “Sadasiya Abhiyan” (membership campaign), the party is banking on “bal yog sanstha”, in which college going and school going youth will be told to participate in the party activities and propagate its agenda to strengthen the party’s stand among the people. As youth participation is vital in any formation, sources in the Congress have confirmed that the focus on the youth is strategic and will consolidate the party position in the state and also form basis for any coming elections.

Rajendra Nahhata, a Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh, said, “We are trying to remind people of a time when Kamal Nath was leading the state. It was the time when good happened to people and we want people to know about it as against to the corruption that is happening under the BJP government. We are trying to inform people about the corrupt activities of the BJP. All the members of the party are working in full swing and people are coming towards the Congress as they know the Congress has a lot of credentials speaking of its last government of 15 months which was overturned by the BJP. ” Recently, the party started the “Ghar Chalo, Ghar-Ghar Chalo” campaign, sending leaders and public representatives from door to door and also setting a target of counting the flaws of the BJP government. A party leader said, “We have also made a slogan for the campaign, ‘sab ke saath Kamal Nath’ (with everyone is Kamal Nath).” Kamal Nath recently said that the party has to fight against organisational strength of the BJP.