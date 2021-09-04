Chandigarh: PGIMER is a premier healthcare institute of this region and sees almost 40 lakh patients annually from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. There are numerous patients who strive hard to get treatment from PGIMER, but cannot afford it due to lack of money. Keeping this in view, the PGIMER Poor Patients’ Cell helps all such patients who would otherwise be denied treatment facilities for want of money. There are many companies and philanthropists in Chandigarh who regularly donate to the Poor Patients’ Cell so that no patient is deprived of treatment or surgery.

Surprisingly, public representatives whom we chose for constitutional posts from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh do not feel the way. These MPs and MLAs have huge government facilities, but not even a single MP or MLA of these three regions donate regularly to the Poor Patients Cell of PGIMER. Though it is voluntary for anyone to donate for poor patients, but these MPs and MLAs who vouch before poor people as messiahs conveniently shut their eyes when it comes to doing their duties. There are around 137 MLAs and MPs from Punjab, around 115 MLAs, MPs in Haryana and around 68 in HP.

PGIMER caters to over 32.53% patient load from Punjab alone every year, which means around one million three hundred twenty thousand patients from Punjab alone reach PGIMER for treatment. From Haryana, 21.42% patients, which means eight hundred fifty-six thousand eight hundred patients; from Uttar Pradesh, 19.84% patients come, which is about seven hundred ninety-three thousand six hundred; from Chandigarh, 14.28% which is five hundred seventy-one thousand two hundred; from Bihar, PGIMER sees 3.96% patients, which is one hundred fifty-eight thousand four hundred; the Himachal Pradesh patient load is 3.17% which means PGIMER sees one hundred twenty-six thousand eight hundred patients annually.

PGIMER has started an initiative by which one can now donate online. The link is available on the website of PGIMER. As per PGIMER’s mandate in 2019-20, 2858 beneficiaries were provided medical assistance with Rs 1,49,08,944/- , in 2020-21, 3248 patients were helped with Rs 1,39,41,066/- and in 2021, since 1 April till 25 July, 1124 patients were benefitted with Rs 45,76,145/-from Poor Patient Welfare Fund under PPAC. “We wish to thank our donors for donating to this noble cause of poor and destitute patients,” Prof A.K. Gupta, Dean cum Medical Superintendent & Head, Department of Hospital Administration, PGIMER, said. Urging citizens to donate generously, Prof Gupta further said, “Since the beneficiary pool of the patients requiring assistance has been increasing with each passing year here in PGIMER, therefore, we request more citizens to come forward and donate generously either through online mode or by cheque /demand draft to PGIMER’s Poor Patients’ Welfare Fund.”

Prof Vipin Koushal, Addl. Medical Superintendent, elaborating on the initiative, said, “Assistance in the form of medicines and surgical consumables is provided to patients who are holders of Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards issued by various state governments or on the recommendation of treating doctors after assessment. The amount required for treatment is sanctioned after following the due process. The utilization of this fund is done by procurement of medicines/surgical items through government approved agencies.”

Dr Navneet Dhaliwal, Officer In-charge, Poor Patient Assistance Cell (PPAC), detailing the modalities, said, “Poor Patient Assistance Cell, PGIMER, Chandigarh, receives donations under Poor Patients Welfare Fund (PPWF). The donations are received from philanthropists, judicial orders, Corporate Social Responsibility obligations, NGOs and Trusts and are eligible for deduction under sub-clause iii (f) of section 80G (2) of the Income Tax Act. This fund thus generated is being used to help the patients who are unable to afford treatment.”