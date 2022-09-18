Kapil Pandit has been arrested in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Police has reached Punjab to investigate the recce case of actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police has come to interrogate Kapil Pandit, arrested in the Moosewala murder case. Salman Khan has been the target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

After the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, a plan was hatched by gangster Lawrence and Goldie Brar to kill Salman Khan. After Plan A failed, Plan B was also prepared.

This was disclosed by the arrested gangster Kapil Pandit from the Nepal border during the interrogation of the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Gangster Kapil has been constantly making revelations in the case of killing Sidhu Moosewala. Meanwhile, now Mumbai Police has reached Punjab. Mumbai Police is interrogating Kapil Pandit. Only after interrogation, it will be revealed how the plan was made to kill Salman Khan. Lawrence had planned to kill Salman Khan after the murder of Moosewala. This plan was being operated by gangster Goldie Brar and Lawrence Gang’s shooter sitting in Canada. Salman Khan’s recce was also done. The shooters became friends with Salman Khan’s guards pretending as fans. Kapil Pandit stayed in Mumbai in a rented room for about one-and-a-half months and did Salman’s recce.

Salman Khan was not attacked for some reason. Salman Khan has been on the target of the Lawrence gang for the last four years. This gang made first four attempts to kill the actor in these years. Gangster Kapil Pandit had to kill Salman at Panvel Farm House. For this, Sampat Nehra was sent to Mumbai with weapons, but due to one reason or the other, the plan failed.

The shooters stayed one-and-a-half months near Salman Khan’s farm house in Panvel, Mumbai. Kapil Pandit, Santosh Jadhav, Deepak Mundi and other shooters stayed in a rented room in Panvel.

The shooters of Lawrence gang had brought small arms, pistols and cartridges to attack Salman. According to reports, the shooters also found out that Salman Khan has been keeping the speed of the vehicle low since the hit and run case. They also found out that whenever Salman came to his farm house in Panvel, Shera was always present with him. How did the revelation of recce happen? Actually, Punjab Police had arrested shooter Kapil Pandit three days ago. During interrogation, he revealed the conspiracy to kill Salman Khan and how the recce was done. Lawrence threatened for the first time in 2018.

Lawrence had threatened to kill Salman when he was produced in a Jodhpur court in 2018. After this, Salman appeared in Jodhpur court only twice. His security was kept tight both times. Recently, Salman’s lawyer also received a threatening letter. A similar letter was also received by his father Salim Khan. After this, it was feared that Lawrence had sent these letters.

The Lawrence gang has conspired four times to kill Salman Khan. First, Lawrence sent shooter Sampat Nehra to Mumbai to kill Salman in 2018. Sampath had a pistol. Salman stayed far away from the pistol’s range. So he could not kill. After this, a rifle with a longer range was bought for Rs 4 lakh and given to Sampath. He was caught before he could kill Salman. After this, Lawrence tried two more times, but he could not succeed.

Lawrence is angry over Salman’s blackbuck poaching case. He wanted to kill Salman since then. Recently, Lawrence admitted that his community is against blackbuck hunting; because of this he wanted to kill Salman. Shooters were also sent for this.