Shahnawaz Shaikh sold his SUV last year to start his oxygen supply scheme.

Mumbai: At a time when several parts of the country are reporting a dire shortage of oxygen supply, a Mumbai man’s free oxygen supply scheme is turning out to be a lifesaver for many. Shahnawaz Shaikh sold his SUV last year to start an oxygen supply scheme which today continues to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shaikh has become a hero in the narrow lanes of Malvani in Malad with his Unity & Dignity Foundation and his initiative is being widely praised on social media as well. His story gained attention last year after he sold his Ford Endeavour and used the money to buy oxygen cylinders for those in need.

“Last year when we started, we provided oxygen to 5,000 to 6,000. This year, there is a shortage of oxygen in the city. Where we used to get 50 calls earlier, we now get 500 to 600,” Shahnawaz Shaikh said.

He said he had sold his Rs 22 lakh SUV a few days ago to help the people in the locality. With the money he got after selling his Ford Endeavor, Shaikh bought 160 oxygen cylinders to provide to the needy. Shahnawaz Shaikh said that last year, he had run out of money while helping the poor; so he had to sell his car.

Shahnawaz said that last year, his friend’s wife died in an auto-rickshaw due to lack of oxygen, after which he decided to work as an oxygen supply agent for patients in Mumbai. To provide timely help to the people, Shahnawaz has also issued a helpline number and has set up a control room.

His team members, who have helped more than 4,000 people, explain to the patients how to use the cylinders. After use, most of the patients deliver empty cylinders to their control rooms. According to Shahnawaz, they have reached out to more than 4,000 people since last year. He has become a social media star since then and is known as the “Oxygen Man of Mumbai”.