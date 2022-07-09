Condemning the brutal killing in Udaipur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday appealed to the Muslim community to come forward in opposing such an incident. Following the conclusion of the three-day RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar held a press conference here. Addressing the press conference, Ambekar condemned the brutal incident where a tailor was allegedly beheaded by two men in Udaipur. Ambekar said, “Besides freedom of expression, public sentiment should also be taken care of. The brutal murder in Udaipur is highly condemnable. There is democracy in our country. If someone does not like something, there is a democratic way to react to it.”

Ambekar said that civilized society only condemns such an incident. “Hindu society is responding in a peaceful, constitutional way. Muslim society is also expected to prohibit such an incident. Some intellectuals have opposed it, but Muslim society should also come forward and oppose it vigorously. Such incidents are neither in the interest of society nor in the interest of the country. It is necessary to ban it altogether,” he added. The beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, had sparked public outrage across the country. The incident took place in Udaipur’s Maldas area on June 28. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video.