With the nationwide lockdown, newspaper circulation has been affected. To resume the delivery of the morning newspaper to the 1.6 million homes on its platform, MyGate has partnered with leading publications, including The Sunday Guardian.

The e-newspaper is now available daily, inside the app, every morning without any need for sign-up.

MyGate is present in 9,000 gated communities with 1.6 million homes across 17 cities. The move has been well received by MyGate users and many of them have posted rave reviews on MyGate’s social media platforms as well.

This is a part of MyGate’s effort to make credible news accessible in one platform for users’ convenience.