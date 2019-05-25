She had created an online crowd-funding campaign to chase her dream.

Nahida Manzoor on Wednesday became the first Kashmiri woman to scale the world’s highest peak Mount Everest. Hailing from Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Manzoor began climbing peaks at the age of 10 and slowly found her passion.

This 26-year-old woman, belonging to a humble background, faced many problems while chasing her passion and told the media that before preparing for her summit, she needed Rs 30 lakh. She was in the news for creating an online crowd-funding campaign to chase her dream of scaling Everest.

After Manzoor’s success, many young women have started taking mountaineering as a passion, as another teenage girl Rizza Alee from Patan town of north Kashmir is also expecting to scale the Everest in the coming days. Both Manzoor and Alee lament the lack of facilities for women in this region and pin their hopes on the future.

Two persons from J&K police Nasir Ahmad and Falil Singh also conquered the Mount Everest on Tuesday as they were part of the team of all India police sports control board. State Governor Satya Pal Malik and state police chief Dilbagh Singh congratulated these policemen for achieving this feat.

It is in place to mention that earlier a woman from Ladakh scaled the Everest, but her expedition was not recognised then. Manzoor went for the expedition with a group known as Transcend Adventures and the group confirmed her achievement on their Facebook page.