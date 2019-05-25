Non-communicable diseases are a main cause of preventable deaths and disability worldwide.

With a view to promoting and catalysing national multi-sectoral partnerships and actions for prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), NewsX and The Sunday Guardian propose to have a “National Conference on Renal Care—Kidney for Life”, on 28 May at the India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, New Delhi, between 10 am-7 pm.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are currently the leading cause of preventable deaths and disability worldwide, especially in the South-East Asia region. As the origins of NCDs lie outside the health arena, tackling NCDs requires multi-level co-operation cutting across several sectors.

The conference will be attended by well-known nephrologists in the country, policy makers, UN agencies, WHO and others related to crucial policy matters pertaining to the health sector, especially kidney, for creating the required awareness through the “Kidney for Life” forum. The conference will also be attended by urologists, transplant experts, NGOs, kidney forums, and delegates from Embassies and High Commissions. The purpose of the event will be to provide a forum to share the best practices from within the region and around the world and to discuss multi-sectoral policies for enabling environment for reducing the burden of NCDs.