Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): On National Girl Child Day, 24-year-old Srishti Goswami, a resident of Daulatpur village in Haridwar district, will review schemes run by various departments as she has been designated as the state Chief Minister at the Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha on Sunday.

Srishti will review various schemes run by the state government during Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha that will be held from 12 noon to 3 pm. Different state departments will give their detailed presentations before her, informed Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission.

Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission Chairperson Usha Negi had written to Chief Secretary Omprakash.

“On 24 January, the Commission has appointed a promising student for the empowerment of girls as the Chief Minister. As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Srishti Goswami along with the officers of the nominated departments will review the development works during the Bal Vidhan Sabha,” she stated in the letter.

Speaking on the development, Goswami’s elated parents said, “Today we feel very proud, every daughter can achieve a milestone, we just need to support them. We want to thank the government a lot for considering our daughter worthy of this.”

“Never stop supporting your daughters. In today’s time daughters can achieve everything. This should be an example for everyone. If she can achieve this milestone, every other daughter is capable of doing so. We are thankful to Trivendra Singh Rawat for giving Srishti this opportunity”, said Praveen Puri, Srishti Goswami’s father.

Talking about the opportunity, Srishti Goswami told ANI, “I am happy that I have got the privilege of becoming the Chief Minister on National Girl Child Day. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Also, I will be going through the presentations of various departments and will present my suggestions to them. My suggestions will prioritise girl child-centric issues.”

The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected. (ANI)