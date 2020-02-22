BHUBANESWAR: The Balangir Unit of KISS Bhuabneswar, Motilal Oswal-KISS Residential School, was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patanik on 15 February 2020. Inaugurating the school, the Chief Minister said, “I am delighted to inaugurate the Motilal Oswal-KISS Residential School at Balangir. I hope this school will play a key role for the development of tribal children in a backward region like Balangir. For such an accomplishment, I congratulate Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta and the Managing Director of Oswal Group Shri Motilal Oswal”.

“Education provides strength to us to march ahead. It brings changes in society. The state government has taken many steps in educating children belonging to scheduled caste and tribe. Besides, the government has been prioritising to provide value-based education to tribal children,” he added.

Gracing the occasion as Guest of Honour, Minister of Women & Child Welfare and Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha Tukuni Sahu said that the people of Balangir will be indebted to Dr Achyuta Samanta for his contribution in establishing a modern residential school for tribal children of the district. Motilal Oswal said, “There is no greater gift to mankind than education. Society undergoes a sea change through education. Motilal Oswal-KISS campus has amused me. We can establish such kinds of schools for tribal children if we get the right support and cooperation.” Chairperson of Motial Oswal Foundation, Sunita Agarwal said the Foundation has been doing exemplary work in the field of education.