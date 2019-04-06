Srinagar: The election season brings to fore new phrases, with each party engaging in a war of words that gets murkier with approaching proximity of polls.

In a bid to sway popular sentiment, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah promised reversal of clock and bringing back the posts of Prime Minister and President in Jammu and Kashmir. It was followed by sharp reaction by BJP’s Amit Shah who said that by 2020 there would be no special status for J&K State. Countering his assertion, former ally Mehbooba Mufti hailed 2020 as the deadline for J&K to secede from Union of India. She went on to say that if the Central Government will scrap Article 370 and Article 35(A), army and security forces would be the occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singing the tunes of separatism both parties refuse to talk about their failures by respective Chief Ministers in the state.

While Mehbooba has started focusing on emotive issues, Abdullah talks about soft separatism in Kashmir Valley. When questioned by media, he said that even the advertisements of BJP in Kashmir Valley are green in colour and not in saffron. Mehbooba Mufti also started sharply attacked BJP, blaming the party for having a hard policy against Kashmiris for votes in rest of India.