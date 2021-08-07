New Delhi: On the final day of the Olympics, India won the gold medal. Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in the Javelin Throw. India won their second gold medal in the Olympic individual event in 13 years. Abhinav Bindra, a veteran shooter, won the gold medal for the first time in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. On Saturday evening, India was down to six medals, and Neeraj Chopra’s muscular shoulders bore the pressure of not just winning medal but also taking home gold, which he had set for himself. Chopra had trounced his primary competitor Vetter in the qualification stage with a throw of more than 86 metres, but the competition’s paper was completely blank in final.

Neeraj Chopra confirmed his Gold when Vetter, who threw 90 meters with ease, could not make it to the top eight, the question was not which medal Neeraj would win, but that who will challenge him for gold. Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic attempted to challenge him, but Neeraj’s 87.58m throw was more than a moon crossing.

Neeraj Chopra demonstrated that he has not forgotten his country’s heritage by dedicating his gold to late Indian great sprinter Milkha Singh. Before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India had never won a medal in athletics, but when Neeraj Chopra took first place in the qualifying stage of the men’s javelin competition on August 5, a surge of hope rushed across the country. But Neeraj Chopra’s 86.65m throw was no fluke, chance, or accident. It was a challenge to Johannes Vetter of Neeraj Chopra, who claimed to be a world-class player whose style or performance had captivated the world. What happened in the final is in the public eye, but this fantastic German player’s admiration for Neeraj Chopra is admirable.

In wrestling, on the other hand, Bajrang Punia has kept his word. Bajrang won a medal in his first Olympic Games. Bajrang’s hope of winning gold was dashed after a semi-final loss against Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan, but he made up by winning the bronze match. Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal after defeating Kazakhstan’s player 8-0.