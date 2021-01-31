Candidates are still waiting for any updates on NEET 2021 Examination but there is no update yet regarding this. As per the latest updates, education minister Dr. Ramesh PokhriyalNishank mentioned about the discussion regarding NEET 2021 examination date, but there is no announcement regarding exam till now.

NEET 2021 is a popular and voted for one of the toughest entrance exam in India. It is a national level entrance exam which is conducted by the national testing agency (NTA) every year. It is also known as all India pre-medical entrance exam conducted for the candidates who want to get admission in undergraduate Medical or Dental courses like MBBS, BDS and Ayush courses in India.

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the gateway for admission in UG medical and dental courses of some of the India’s prestigious medical and dental institution. Institution like All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), JIPMER, PIGMER etc. offer admission only on the basis of NEET scores.

Is NEET 2021 Application Form Released?

Neet 2021 application form is not yet released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). There is no confirmation about releasing of application form. As per the sources, application form will get released soon. Application form will be released through online mode by the officials.

Many of aspirants are also confused with the eligibility criteria of NEET Exam. Authority set some criteria for the candidates to be eligible for the examination however NEET 2021 eligibility criteria’s is not yet released. Candidates can check the NEET 2020 eligibility criteria to confirm their eligibility for 2021 as the chances of upgradation in NEET 2021 eligibility criteria are quite low.

As per the NEET 2020 Eligibility criteria, Candidates must be at least 17 years and not more the 25 years as on or before the 31st December of year that year. However, authority has provided the relaxation of 5 years in upper age limit for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCL category and PwD Candidates.

Candidates must have passed or appearing in 12th class from any recognized board with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology as subject from any recognized board. Candidates must obtain minimum 50% marks in 12thclass examination for general category, 40% marks for SC/ST or OBC and 45% for PWD category candidates to be eligible for the examination.

Most of the students are worried about the change in exam pattern and syllabus. However, there is no updates regarding this till now. As per the sources, authority can conduct examination twice in year, this can be relief for the candidates.