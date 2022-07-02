‘Over 100 top institutions in the world have praised various aspects of the education policy’, says Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, former Union Education Minister and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

New Delhi: Former Union Education Minister and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” spoke on the Central government’s New Education Policy (NEP). In the 2014 manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party, there was strong talk of bringing in a new education policy. The aim was to bring revolutionary changes in the field of education and to make India’s education system stand on a global level. Now that the policy has arrived, it is claimed that education will be universalized through the policy, along with many amendments to the old policy, as well as some new facilities will also be added. Excerpts:

Q: During your tenure as Education Minister, the New Education Policy was introduced. The opposition made it an issue and talked about your party was imposing its ideology. How will NEP change the education system?

A: I am happy that we have succeeded in laying the foundation of a New India through the New Education Policy, so that we can build a strong, self-reliant, prosperous India. Our education policy is quality-oriented, innovative, value-oriented, practical, and technology-oriented. Only 10% of government expenditure is spent on education, which is much less than most educated and developing countries. We have taken steps to increase this expenditure to 6% of GDP. Our goal is to give excellent education in the country and also attract the world to India towards education. That’s why we are willing to spend lavishly on education. Our focus is on government provisions for quality early childhood care education; creating basic reading and writing skills; providing adequate resources, food, and nutrition for all school complexes or clusters; teacher education; and continuing professional education of teachers, development, improvement in the condition of colleges and universities, development of research, and wider use of technology and online education. We have full faith that, gradually, the country will start getting the benefits of this policy. In this way, reaching the top of the best education policies in the world, this policy will play an important role in ensuring the welfare of not only India, but the whole world.

Q: But what is there in this education policy that is different from before?

A: Look, we have made the world’s biggest innovation in the new education policy. More than 100 top institutions in the world have praised various aspects of the education policy. Along with making India an attractive educational destination, we have focused on research. We have given special attention to the training of teachers and increasing the Gross Enrollment Rate (GER). To understand the challenges and opportunities at the grassroots, I travelled across the country. From Kendriya Vidyalayas to IITs, during this process, I also interacted with various stakeholders, ranging from students, teachers, parents, professors, and researchers to vice chancellors. I wanted to understand what they wanted because the new education policy has a direct impact on them. How to provide equal learning opportunities to every student? Hence, we have tied up with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to broadcast Swayamprabha channels on our DTH platforms like Tata Sky and Airtel DTH, DD-DTH, Dish TV, and the Jio TV app. In the coming years, I envision India becoming a global knowledge superpower with a strong education system. We believe we will be successful.

Q: But even today, thousands and lakhs of students leave their studies midway in the country. What is the government doing about this?

A: We have done a great job of reducing the dropout ratio and increasing the gross penetration ratio. The Union Ministry of Education, CAB, Central and State Governments, Ministry of Education, State Education Departments, Boards, NTA, Regulatory Bodies of School and Higher Education, NCERT, Schools, and Higher Educational Institutions will play an important role in this big campaign. Teachers, students, and public representatives will also play an important role in this.

The new education policy aims to improve the GER in higher education. Government of India has set a target of achieving 50% GER by 2035. The new National Education Policy (NEP 2020) promises to address the existing challenges such as poor literacy levels, high dropout rates, and a lack of a multidisciplinary approach. To ensure universal access to education, so that no student drops out, NEP 2020 proposes to improve the infrastructure so that every student from pre-primary to Class 12 can get “Safe and Attractive Schooling”.

Q: But instead of private schools, the number of students in government schools is decreasing.

A: I assure you that the credibility of government schools will be restored. Vehicles will be arranged. Efforts are also being made to provide hostels, and make them extremely safe. The environment will be provided, especially for girls. To bring back the children of migrant labourers and others who have dropped out of school for various reasons, NEP 2020 also proposes to set up “Alternative and Innovative Education Centres”. Students and their learning levels will be “carefully traced” to ensure that they get re-admission to schools. Every effort will be made to prevent the dropout of students in higher education by providing online education, distance education, multiple entry and exit options, and vocational courses.

Q: In your view, how much speed have double-engine states been able to gather? How do you see the BJP’s double-engine government in Uttarakhand?

A: Double engine governments have benefited a lot. Having a double-engine government, various welfare schemes of the Centre can be implemented in a better and more efficient manner. The governments of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh are living examples of this. Be it national highways, investment, railway network, Aayushman scheme, or farmers’ welfare scheme, its successful implementation has been possible because of the like-minded governments working in the states. As per the spirit of the Centre, the successful operation of the scheme has been made possible by the double engine.

Q: From being a Chief Minister to the Union Education Minister, you fulfilled the responsibilities representing Haridwar for the second time as an MP. How do you see your socio-political journey so far?

A: I am very satisfied with my work. I have given my hundred per cent in every role. People’s love and blessings have given me energy. By the grace of the Almighty, I was able to garner the love and support of my voters. I contested from Badrinath to Haridwar and won under adverse circumstances. I have been a cabinet minister twice in Uttar Pradesh. I was a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand and then became chief minister. In the last term, I represented Haridwar Lok Sabha and was nominated as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Assurances Committee. I am a true soldier of the party. Whatever task is assigned to me, I try my level best to do it in the best possible way. Whether it is a matter of becoming the Chief Minister or the journey to becoming the Education Minister of India, I give credit to my godlike people. Service to the public has been my priority, and I have discharged every responsibility with full devotion. I have also been interested in social work. I am associated with environmental protection and promotion. For the purity and cleanliness of the Ganga and its water streams, we started the Sparsh Ganga campaign, in which thousands of people participate. With Sparsh Himalaya, we have tried to connect with all the concerns related to the Himalayas. To promote voluntary blood donation, we started the “Samvedna Abhiyan”, while to employ thousands of youths, we successfully operated the “Ashirwad” scheme. We planted crores of saplings all over the country by running the “One Student, One Tree Campaign”.

Q: What do you do to refresh yourself in the midst of political activities?

A: I like to write, communicate with the youth of the country and abroad, and participate in social activities. I consider myself blessed that my books have been highly appreciated by readers across the country. My first collection of poetry, “Sarman”, was published in 1983, and after that, about 109 books have been published by various publishers across the world. I have over 25 research projects (Ph.D. and D.Lit) on literature. Honoured in more than 15 countries around the world, I would also like to visit the Himalayan region.

Q: You have been a teacher and also a politician. Any message for the youth?

A: Surrender to hard work, selfless service, honesty. Some of these qualities are very important. I often say there are no shortcuts in life. The key to success is determination and humility.