Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he intends to transform the life of poor of Madhya Pradesh. The state government has created a new history in the state for welfare of poor in this direction. Madhya Pradesh is not only the leading state of the country but of the world, where maximum number of schemes are being implemented for the welfare and upliftment of the poor. Shri Chouhan was addressing the convention of Tendu leaf collectors and labourers of unorganized sector in Mungwali of Ashoknagar district today.

Dedicates and performs bhoomi–poojan of construction/development works costing Rs. 100 crore

Shri Chouhan dedicated and performed bhoomi-poojan of construction and development works costing Rs. 100 crore on the occasion. He also performed bhoomi poojan of Mungawali Mini Smart City to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 25 crore. The Chief Minister deposited an amount of Rs. One crore 25 lakh through RTGS towards bonus in the bank accounts of tendu leaf collectors. He presented shoes, slippers, water bottles to tendu leaf collectors besides sarees and other items to female tendu leaf collectors. Shri Chouhan benefits worth Rs. 82 crore to over 66 lakh beneficiaries in the programme.

CM Shri Chouhan mentioned that the work of Mungawali Mini Smart City will start soon after calling the tenders. He further said that work has been started by approving announcements made earlier for Mungawali.

Shri Chouhan said that his government is working for the welfare of all the sections of the society. The government is first for the welfare of distressed, poor labourers and farmers. He also remembered journalist of Mungawali Late Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi on the occasion. He mentioned that several works have been conducted for the welfare of labourers. Shoes, slippers and cold water bottles have been provided to tendu leaf pluckers and mahua flower collectors. He stated that pattas of plots will be given in the state to all the labourers. Houses will be made available to all the houseless families till 2022 under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana. Houses for over 18 thousand houseless persons have been approved in the district under the scheme.

State Government will bear higher education fee of poor students of all categories

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that fee towards higher education like engineering, medical, IIT and other courses of poor students of all the categories will be borne by the state government. Free medical treatment will be provided to all poor. Shri Chouhan said that an amount of about Rs. 17 crore will be deposited in the bank accounts of pregnant women of labourer families this year in ratio of Rs. 4 thousand during 6 to 9 month of pregnancy and Rs. 12 thousand for nutritious food after the delivery.

Moreover, Shri Chouhan stated that an amount of Rs. 1700 crore will be deposited at the rate of Rs. 200 per quintal under the Krishak Samraddhi Yojana in the bank accounts of the farmers, who have sold wheat on the support price announced last year. He further mentioned that an amount of Rs. 265 per quintal will be deposited in the bank accounts of registered farmers for selling wheat this year on support price announced by the government. Similarly, a sum of Rs. 100 per quintal will be deposited on selling gram, mustard and red lentil.

Chief Minister Lauds Women Self-Help Groups

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan praised the activities being conducted by women of livelihood mission and self-help groups in the state. He said that assistance will be provided to set up poultry feed factory, by providing them training to stitch school uniforms by making federation of women self–help groups linked with the banks in order to make women self reliant. Moreover, technical assistance will be provided to the women of self-help groups to establish these businesses.

Electricity at flat rate of Rs. 200 to labourers

Shri Chouhan has informed that a financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh, in case of death of a labourer under the age of 60 years and Rs. 4 lakh in case of accidental death will be provided to the family. Electricity at the flat rate of Rs. 200 will be provided to the labourer families. Moreover, an amount of Rs. 5 thousand will be given to perform final funeral rites. He told the people not to discriminate between son and daughter. He mentioned that the state government has taken responsibility of girls from their birth to marriage.

Shri Chouhan said that a bill to award death penalty to convicts involved in heinous crime with girls has been passed by the government. Kanya poojan was performed in the beginning of the programme.

Book focusing life of Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi released

CM Shri Chouhan also released a book “Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi:Samajik Chetna ke Sarthi”. He extended best wishes to the writer of the book Shri Niraj Shukla. The book is focused on the philosophy of life of Vidhyarthi Ji.

Chairman Minor Forest Produce Federation Shri Mahesh Kumar Kori, President Asangathit Karmkaar Mandal Shri Sultan Singh Shekhawat, President Jila Panchayat Smt. Baisahab Yadav, MLAs Shri Gopilal Jatav, Shri Jaikumar Singhai, Former MLA Shri Rajkumar Yadav, Tendu leaf collectors, labourers of unorganized sector in large number and citizens were present in the programme.