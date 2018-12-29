In order to honour the front-runners who have done excellent work for the growth of India’s healthcare sector, iTV Network organised NewsX Health Awards here on Friday.

On the occasion, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare J.P. Nadda felicitated some extraordinary medical professionals with NewsX Health Awards. In an exclusive interaction with Kartikeya Sharma, Founder and Promoter of iTV Network, and Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor of NewsX, Nadda said: “The Ayushman Bharat programme will cater to 55 crore people of our country; we want that more and more people avail the benefits of the scheme.”

The Gem of Indian Healthcare award was presented to Drs Z.S. Meherwal, Mohsin Wali, Rajiv Parakh; Lifetime Achievement award to Dr Randeep Guleria; Pioneer in Interventional Cardiology to Dr Ashok Seth; Excellence in Treatment of Tuberculosis to Dr Rohit Sarin; Excellence in Healthcare (Child Nephrologist) to Dr Kanav Anand, besides several awards in many other categories.