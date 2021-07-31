The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out raids at 14 different locations in Jammu and Kashmir in two different terror-related cases.

NIA teams assisted by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted searches at nine locations in South Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag district. Simultaneous raids were also conducted in Jammu in a case related to the terror activities if Lashkar-e-Mustafa.

In February this year, the security forces arrested Hidayatullah Malik, the chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa which is a front organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammad. According to the NIA, the terror outfit was planning attacks in the temple city.

“The case was initially registered as FIR No. 16/2021 of Gangyal Police Station, Jammu relating to conspiracy by Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), working at the behest of Jaish-e-Mohammed, to carry out terrorist activities in J&K with an intention to threaten sovereignty, integrity and security of India. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-01/2021/NIA/JMU dated 02.03.2021 and taken over the investigation,” the National Investigation Agency said in a statement. During the searches, many digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops and many booklets containing incriminating materials, have been recovered from the premises of the arrested accused and the suspects in the case.

Subsequent to searches, one accused person namely Irfan Ahmed Dar s/o Mohammad Yakoob Dar r/o Batingoo, Anantnag was also arrested today in the case. According to NIA, preliminary investigation has revealed that he was involved in the conspiracy of carrying out terrorist activities in collusion with other arrested accused persons.

The NIA also conducted searches at multiple locations in the Bathindi area of Jammu in a case regarding recovery of a 5 Kg IED on 27 June.

Two people were arrested by the J&K Police along with an IED from Narwal area of Jammu. They were identified as Nadeem Ayub Rathar and Talib ur Rehman, residents of Shopian and Banihal.

NIA conducted searches at six locations of arrested accused and suspected persons in Shopian and Ramban districs of J&K.

NIA said that the duo were conspiring to cause an explosion in Jammu using the IED. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU dated June 19, 2021 and took over the investigation.

During the searches conducted by the National Investigation Agency today, many digital devices including mobile phones, pen drives, shells of used bullets, CDs, plastic face masks that are used during stone pelting, memory cards, handwritten jehadi material, ID card of Al-aqsa media as well as other incriminating materials have been recovered.