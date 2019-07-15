Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting on Monday said that the Niti Aayog should prepare a plan for the transformation of every district in Uttar Pradesh, in the same manner they came up with a plan for eight aspirational districts earlier. The state government will provide all possible help for the same. Once a plan is made, it will be implemented effectively in a time-bound manner, he said, as per a press release on Monday.

In a meeting with the officials of the Niti Aayog on Monday in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said that from the very beginning, the government’s intention has been to make UP an “Uttam Pradesh” and it welcomes every suggestion from all the officials of Niti Aayog.

Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant and his colleagues presented the details of the progress of eight aspirational districts before the CM. Praising the progress of the state, the Aayog members said that they want the aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh to be recognised as top among the 115 districts in all major parameters. Aayog members also said that the way the Chief Minister himself is taking interest in this matter since the beginning of this scheme and considering the progress by far, they hope that in the next 3-4 months, all the aspirational districts of UP will scale up to the top of every key parameter.

Officials of the Aayog also suggested that the good work done in the aspirational districts should be shared with them through the DMs of the concerned districts. They will then prepare to share it to the world through social media. The entire transformation work of the districts should be done in team spirit and there should be proper coordination between the representatives of the Center and State. In order to represent the ranking of the work on the dashboard, the data entry should be done correctly and timely.

It is noteworthy that out of the 115 districts selected from the country as aspirational districts, eight districts—Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddhartha Nagar, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra—are from UP. They have been selected on 49 parameters, namely human development index, medical and nutrition, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and infrastructure.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Dr Anup Chandra Pandey, Principal Secretary, Information Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the concerned departments, Prinicipal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Mrityunjay Narayan and senior officials of the Niti Ayog were present.