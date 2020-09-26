MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, with her manager Karishma Prakash, was interrogated at the Narcotics Control Bureau guest house on Saturday by the SIT team, while Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan was interrogated by the NCB zonal office for five hours and six hours respectively. Also, Kshitij Ravi Prasad, Dharma Production executive producer, was arrested after interrogation. Sources said that the three A-list actresses denied consuming any drugs, adding that though there are no second-time summons for these actresses, no clean chit has been given to any of them. Ashok Mutha Jain, Deputy Director General of NCB, said, “In this case many people have been questioned, many have been arrested. Whatever we have received so far, we will present in court and then further action will be taken.“