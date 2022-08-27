New Delhi: Several health experts have stated that children and immune-compromised adults are at utmost risk as the Tomato Flu is highly contagious. Currently, there is no specific treatment for the flu and the symptoms are almost similar to dengue, and chikungunya. Doctors have warned that the flu may worsen if it starts spreading among adults. Although the rising case of Tomato Flu has created concerns among health experts, the flu has no relation to Covid, as stated by the Health Ministry.

“Tomato Flu started in Kerala but the lack of precautionary steps may result in the spreading of the virus as quickly as Covid did. The condition may worsen if it starts spreading among adults too,” Dr Vineeta Singh Tandon, immunisation expert at PSRI Hospital, Delhi, told The Sunday Guardian.

The Lancet study determines that the flu should be considered dangerous and fast spreading. Speaking of the flu being reported only in some states of India, Dr Tarun Sahni, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi told this paper, “Over the past few weeks, we have observed that Tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged in the state of Kerala in children younger than five years. Owing to the high literacy rate in the different regions of Kerala, we have seen a major amount of the population traveling to Middle East regions. Additionally, Kerala is known for the ease in the availability of good quality healthcare, hence people prefer to visit Kerala for the course of their treatment.”

No death cases have been reported so far but several people down with the flu have reported discomfort. The young population is prone to viral infection through the use of nappies, touching unclean surfaces, as well as putting things directly into the mouth. Speaking of discomfort, Dr Pranjit Bhowmik, the Director of Internal Medicine of Asian Hospital Faridabad told this paper, “Moreover, there are no vaccines or antiviral drugs for its treatment or prevention, therefore, it is all the more important to follow precautionary measures to control the spread of tomato flu.”

Dr Tarun advised that in case of any symptoms similar to Tomato Flu, the patient must immediately seek medical attention. Also, the disease may have some long-term effects; therefore, an adequate amount of rest is important.