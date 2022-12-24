NEW DELHI: Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said at India News Manch, “In Covid times it was a worrying situation and all the resources had got locked due to inaccessibility after realising the gravity of the disease and those who worked by traveling from one place to another were also not able to work and that’s why Pm Modi decided, that to escape Covid we will take all preventive measures and a lot of work has already been done on that.”

The minister further added, “The biggest challenge is the availability of food for the poor and that is the reason food was supplied to their homes in the past. We can say that nobody in this big country died of hunger in the time of Covid.”