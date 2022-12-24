New Delhi: Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, while responding to Sonia Gandhi’s criticism that BJP was delegitimising the judiciary of the country, said, “I would like to make plain statement that nobody in India will undermine Indian Judiciary, no government should undermine the independence of judiciary that includes the dignity of the judiciary.”

He added, “Having said that, what Sonia Gandhi ji had remarked, I was not upset, I was amazed that the way she accused our government of taking over judiciary. In 8 years of our government’s tenure under Modi Ji, not a single instance can be shown where we have undermined judiciary, the accusations are false.”