After Punjab, Uttarakhand, high command to sort out crisis in desert state; Gehlot likely to expand cabinet next week.

New Delhi: The Congress high command is, undeniably, active to ensure that groupism in different state units ends. Change of guard in Punjab and Uttarakhand party units has been carried out to do away with the faction fighting.

But the question remains whether this exercise could serve the purpose. After organizational level changes in Punjab and Uttarakhand, now the focus is on Rajasthan. Sources say that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may expand his team of ministers next week in an attempt to placate the disgruntled leaders. Congress’ interim chief Sonia Gandhi is said to have given a green signal for the same. Similarly, some organizational posts may be filled and block committees may be announced.

After Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation as PCC chief in Punjab, the high command carried out organizational changes in Uttarakhand in a bid to strike factional balance. However, tussle in both the states is far from over. Harish Rawat, who is in charge of Congress in Punjab, was announced chief ministerial face in Uttarakhand after being given the charge of election campaign committee. Rawat’s loyalist Ganesh Godiyal was appointed Uttarakhand PCC chief. At the same time, Rawat’s adversary Pritam Singh was made CLP leader. Similarly, four working presidents have also been appointed to accommodate leaders from all the factions. Ranjeet Rawat, who is also an opponent of Harish, is one of the working presidents. Several leaders of warring groups have been accommodated in jumbo size committees. But several leaders are still said to be upset. Several leaders have been given posts who worked against the party as rebels in the last elections.

There may be similar exercises to strike a balance between camps of Gehlot and Pilot in Rajasthan. It was last year that former Dy CM Sachin Pilot along with 18 MLAs revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that brought the Congress government to the brink of collapse. The Congress had accused them of conniving with the BJP to destabilise the government. However, Ashok Gehlot managed to save his government. The Congress high command had made certain changes in the organisation. Govind Singh Dotasra was handed over the party charge in Rajasthan in place of Sachin Pilot. All units were dissolved then. This was followed by all rebels returning to the party fold reposing faith in the Congress. Several appointments have been made in state executive and frontal organisations since then. But some major posts are lying vacant. Ministerial reshuffle is also waiting to be carried out since then. Cabinet reshuffle has been postponed due to corona pandemic and civic polls. Block and district committees are also lying vacant for over a year. But now the high command is in action mode. However, it will not be easy for the leadership to strike a balance between warring groups in Rajasthan.

The priority for Gehlot is to adjust MLAs who defected from BSP and also independents. They helped the government at the time of crisis last year. After this, some rebels may be accommodated.

Political postings may also be made. What remains to be seen is whether or not these exercises will end faction fighting in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Punjab. The high command is also facing similar situations in other states such as Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Karnataka.