Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 25 (ANI): National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, held a tractor rally in Amritsar on Sunday in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Speaking to ANI, Akshay Sharma, NSUI president said, “We have organised this rally to make the government aware of the condition of farmers who are staging a protest while being away from their families. They are sitting there for their rights.”

“Why is the government not withdrawing the bills when farmers are totally against them? We are moving towards Delhi and we will also organise a tiranga (flag) march there,” he added.

Meanwhile, all MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will move towards Delhi on tractors from Shambhu at the Punjab-Haryana border to support the tractor parade of farmers on Monday, said the party’s Punjab unit.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)