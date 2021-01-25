Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 25 (ANI): Odisha reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,34,430.

Among the new cases, Sundargarh with 32 cases registered the highest number of people who tested positive for the virus, according to the State Information and Public Relations Department.

At present, there are 1,488 active cases in the state. With 182 people recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has mounted to 3,31,144. So far 75,68,216 people have been tested for the virus in the state.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the COVID-19 death toll in Odisha stands at 1,905.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 13,298 discharges and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said. (ANI)