AGRICULTURE

With a vital role in India’s economy, almost 45% of products under the ODOP initiative are agricultural and agro-based.

ASSAM TEA: “The Morning Wonder” has been identified as a product under ODOP from Dibrugarh in Assam, Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, South Sikkim in Sikkim, Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu and Darjeeling in West Bengal.

SPICES: Lakadong Turmeric from West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, with the highest curcumin content of 7-9% has been identified under ODOP as a product with excellent potential for growth and export for West Jaintia Hills. In February 2022, ODOP partnered with AGNIi Mission, one of the nine technology missions under the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council to use payload drones (UAVs) to transport the turmeric in large quantities. Meghalaya has applied for a Geographical Indication tag for Lakadong turmeric.

DAIRY

Continuing with White Revolution: Dairy is the single largest agricultural commodity contributing to nearly 5% of the national economy. Under the ODOP initiative, dairy and milk products have been identified from Begusarai in Bihar, Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh, Mahesana in Gujarat, Hisar, Kaithal and Bhiwani in Haryana, Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and Dholpur in Rajasthan.

MANUFACTURING & MINERALS

Manufacturing is becoming a high growth sector in India, especially after the “Make in India” program. Together with the ODOP initiative, India is poised to become a dominant manufacturing hub in Asia as it has begun receiving investments from established domestic and international businesses

ENGINEERING GOODS AND ELECTRONICS POWERING & EMPOWERING

A diverse industry with distinct sectors, from castings and forgings industry to highly sophisticated microprocessor-based equipment.

Products under the engineering industry are largely used as input to the capital goods

industry.

TEXTILE & HANDLOOM

India is the second largest producer of silk in the world, producing all five commercially known silks—Mulberry, Tropical Tasar, Oak Tasar, Eri and Muga. Silk has been identified as an ODOP from Kamrup in Assam, Banka in Bihar, Patan in Gujarat, Saitual in Mizoram, Kanchipuram and Salem in Tamil Nadu and Narayanpet in Telangana.

HANDICRAFTS

India has a rich diversity in handicrafts, primarily due to the varied cultural heritage of the region, materials and work ways. Under the ODOP initiative, many such unique handicraft products have been identified from different districts in India