NEW DELHI: After a delay of two years, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released the data for crimes in the country till 2017 earlier this week and according to NCRB data, “Offences against the State related acts” have jumped by more than 30% since 2015.

In 2015, a total of 6,000 cases of “Offences against the State” related acts were registered, and this number rose to a little over 9,000 in 2017. In 2017, 9,013 IPC (Indian Penal Code) cases were registered that involved “Offences against the State” related activities by individuals.

According to the latest NCRB data, in 2017, the highest number of such acts of “Offences against the State” was reported from Haryana. Haryana registered 2,576 cases of “Offences against the State” related acts in the said year; it was followed by Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu which reported 2,055 and 1,802 cases related to “Offences against the State” respectively. The other states which reported over 150 such cases in 2017 include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur and West Bengal. In Manipur, anti-State activities comprised over 12% of the total crimes in the state and this percentage is amongst the highest in the country. However, sources say that this rise in such anti-State activities in Manipur were because of the past unrest the state witnessed.

The NCRB report included at least 80 new categories of crime in its report published on Monday. Among offences mentioned in the report for the first time are offences related to elections, circulation of fake news, obscene acts in public places, chit fund cases, cases related to prevention of corruption, Mental Health Act, noise pollution, sexual harassment of women at work, public transport, cases related to water dispute, Transplantation of Human Organs Act, Copy Right Act, among others. A new section called “Crimes by Anti-National Elements” was added to the newly published NCRB report this year. Under this head, the report categorised insurgency movements in the Northeast, cases of Naxal attacks and Left Wing Extremism, terrorist attacks including “jihadi terrorists”, as “Anti-National Elements”.