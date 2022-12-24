NEW DELHI: While addressing the India News Manch Conclave, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the people for breaking the see-saw pattern in state politics. Congress and BJP used to rule the state in alternative tenures but in 2022, BJP was re-elected to power.

Dhami, on being asked about his way of interacting with people, said, “In my opinion, we are the representatives of the common people but as we step into politics, generally, a gap occurs between us. So, discussing issues with the people by visiting them gives crucial feedbacks. I am a firm believer of the idea that one can only represent people by being among the people. We take the feedbacks and try to resolve the common issues as closely as possible.”