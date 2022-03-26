New Delhi: An underground pipeline has been under construction outside of the Dilli Haat-INA for the past two years, and it will take another six to seven months to complete. Several small-scale business owners sell homemade decorative items, handmade jewellery, and other items outside the Haat. For the past two years, these small business owners have struggled to find a suitable location to sit and sell their products. They used to sit on the pavements built outside the Haat, but owing to construction, they now either sit on the ground or are spread around the Haat.

The Sunday Guardian visited some Delhi neighbourhoods to learn about the daily struggles of Delhi residents as a result of ongoing construction projects. Several of the residents have stopped complaining and have adjusted as per the scenario. A woman selling handmade decorative items told this correspondent, “We do have problems due to this ongoing construction work. Most of my friends either sit on the ground or look for others to sell their items.”

Similarly, there are several women waiting to resume their businesses once their work gets over. Another woman, who was accompanied by her friend, told this paper, “Once this construction gets over, we will again resume our business. Right now, we just come here sometimes to meet our friends.”

Similar stories can also be found in other parts of Delhi. Several residents living near the Shadipur metro station have experienced numerous issues as a result of the uneven and congested tracks, which add to the inconvenience and pollution. Also, residents residing in Baljeet Nagar, a small lane in Shadipur, Delhi, were not happy with the construction of the road. “There are many ongoing road construction projects here. In March 2021, there was a road construction here (Baljeet Nagar) too, but it was pretty unsatisfactory,” a resident of Baljeet Nagar told this correspondent. Another resident, pointing towards another road that leads to Nariana, Delhi, said, “This road has been under construction forever. Nobody knows what exactly goes on.” The majority of passengers faces difficulties, but are unconcerned about taking action and go about their daily lives. Prior to the Covid pandemic, the government began several construction projects, but they were halted due to the deterioration of the situation. As per the website of the Public Works Department, or PWD, several constructions are in progress.

Before the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leader Sheila Dikshit was in power, and during her 15-year tenure, she transformed the infrastructure and transport facilities in Delhi.

Looking into the present scenario of the ongoing construction, Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, in 2022, stated that the roads in the national capital will be pothole-free in a month and that if any deficiencies are discovered, action will be taken against the engineers responsible.