It is only recently that Yoga has been recognised all over the world.

New Delhi: As the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic on a war-footing, India’s traditional system of Yoga, along with Ayurveda, has been established as a means to boost immunity and improve overall health.

As the nationwide lockdown continues for more than a month now, a large number of people, including from the young generation, have adopted Yoga and are getting benefitted from it. Different organisations are helping people do Yogic Asanas (physical exercises), Pranayam (breathing exercises) and meditation, while staying at home, on a daily basis through online classes.

While Yogic Asanas are helpful in improving the blood circulation, Pranayam helps purifying the blood because of increased intake of oxygen, which is very crucial for improving immunity. Meditation helps them stay positive and ward off loneliness and depression in this hour of crisis. Besides, Yogic Asanas like Shav Asana, Shithil Asana, Nadi Shodhan and Yog Nidra are found to be quite effective in rejuvenating the brain and its functions.

Though Yoga has been there in the country since ages, it is only recently that it has been recognised all over the world. It was because of efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that 21 June is now celebrated as International Yoga Day all over the world.

Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, Des Raj, general secretary of Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, said: “Social distancing is a means to protect ourselves from Corona infection. But we should not forget that it is immunity which is helping those who have got cured after infection. So while we should take steps to prevent infection, we should be ready to fight it in case we get infected. And that’s where Yoga is very helpful as it boosts our immunity. The entire world has now accepted the benefits of Yoga.”

“An Asana affects a particular organ and massages it. It improves the flow of blood. However, Pranayam helps in purification of the blood, which enhances our immunity and empowers our body to fight any disease or infection. In my view, three Pranayams—Kapalbhati, Anulom Vilom and Bhramari—are very useful in boosting immunity. Meditation, on the other hand, helps us stay positive and ward off depression in this hour of crisis,” he said.

Raj said his organisation, which is 54-year-old, is helping people connect with Yoga through online means these days. “There are over 4,000 centres in 23 states of the country, where lakhs of people learn techniques of Yoga Asanas, Pranayam and meditation in open park setting. However, because of the lockdown, we are reaching out to the practitioners through online means and people are taking benefit of it,” he added.

According to him, taking holistic food and doing one hour of Yoga (Asana, Pranayam and Meditation) can be like “Ram Baan” to deal with any eventuality in case one gets infected.

Besides attending online classes, people are also following the Yoga sessions being aired on TV channels. “I have learnt Yoga techniques and therefore I do it myself. But I also take the help of Swami Ramdev’s daily yoga sessions being aired on TV to stay fit and improve immunity and it has been quite beneficial to me. I feel Yoga is a great asset of India and the entire humanity and it is high time that it is made compulsory in the educational curriculum,” said Anil Kumar, a resident of Mayur Vihar.

Besides Yoga, Ayurveda products are also being used to improve immunity. The Ministry of AYUSH recently issued an advisory on various immunity enhancing steps from the time-tested approaches of Ayurveda. The advisory says that enhancing the body’s natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. The guidelines suggest daily practice of Yoga asana, Pranayam and meditation for at least 30 minutes.

According to a Patanjali Mega store owner of Ghaziabad, the sale of extracts of Giloy, Tulsi, Amla etc has increased manifold ever since the Covid-19 crisis started, as these have been found to be useful in improving immunity.

During last week’s “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned about Yoga and Ayurveda. “People across the world are paying special attention to the importance of India’s Ayurveda and Yoga. Just look at the social media…how people everywhere are talking about Ayurveda and Yoga to boost immunity. I am sure you all are following the corona-related protocol to boost immunity suggested by the Ayush Ministry,” PM Modi had said.