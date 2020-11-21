Srinagar: Dozens of candidates of the Farooq Abdullah-led People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration have alleged that they were not being allowed to move out from the security enclosures created by the government after assessment of “threat perception” to these candidates, but candidates of JK Apni Party and BJP were being allowed to campaign with security cover. Most of the candidates confined in enclosures are from South Kashmir. Former CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Twitted, “The election is fast becoming a farce and exposes the hollow claims of the Centre and state about improved security situation in J&K.”