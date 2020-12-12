SRINAGAR: The BJP has said that it is not only Mehbooba Mufti, but both Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah who have, in the recent past, continued their “provocative and anti-national narrative” in Jammu and Kashmir amid the DDC elections.

In the current campaign of the DDC elections, more than a dozen Union ministers and senior leaders of BJP have visited Jammu and Kashmir and some of them, including Shahnawaz Hussain, are camping here in the valley for these local elections.

This high-stake election between BJP and PAGD, though for the local bodies, has assumed dangerous proportions as both have been accusing each other with remarks hitting below the belt.

In a statement released on International Human Rights Day, PAGD president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that there has been a “steep rise in the infringement of fundamental and human rights in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, called the decision taken by the parliament on 5 August 2019 as “unilateral” and “unconstitutional”. “The honour of the people has been downgraded on every account since the spiteful measures of 5 August 2019 were undertaken by the Centre by giving a ditch to all established constitutional norms and parliamentary propriety,” Farooq Abdullah’ statement said.

According to the BJP, PAGD vice president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been “issuing provocative statements” only to please China and Pakistan.

Most BJP leaders and central ministers have been calling the PAGD leadership “a bunch of opportunists” who are in cohorts with the forces inimical to national security, subtly saying that they were working at the behest of Pakistan. Apart from labelling them as anti-nationals, they have started a campaign calling them corrupt and inefficient.