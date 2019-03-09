One intelligence report has the district-wise information of the cadre of the Jamat ud Dawa, Jaish e Mohammed and five other terrorist organisations, with their names and addresses.

New Delhi: One thousand pages of reports prepared by Pakistani intelligence officers and accessed by this reporter show that Imran Khan’s government knows everything about the terrorist organisations operating from Pakistani soil, specifically the Jaish e Mohammed and about the destructive role played by them in terror operations in the region, including in India. These reports have been prepared by Pakistani intelligence officers on the Jaish and the Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), as well as on Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed and several other terrorist commanders. These documents cover two years, 2017 and 2018. After the Pulwama terror strike was carried out by the Pakistan-based Jaish on 14 February, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan not only denied that Pakistani soil was being used to carry out terrorist attacks, he also asked India to provide “actionable evidence” on the Jaish. And this in spite of having all the information with him of the terrorist infrastructure present on his country’s soil and the activities being carried out by these terror organisations—information gathered by his own intelligence officers. All the intelligence reports accessed by this reporter come on official letterheads and have names and signatures of officers who have submitted these reports.

Some of these documents form part of the dossiers that the Indian government has submitted to the Pakistan government on the Pulwama attack. Some excerpts from these documents related to Jaish have been given to ambassadors and high commissioners of the P5 and SAARC countries.

AZHAR’S FACEBOOK PAGES

Of these reports, one prepared by “Mr. Farah Asghar, Intelligence Officer, R&S Section, Pakistan”, says that Jaish e Mohammed chief, Maulana Masood Azhar, is operating on Facebook under the alias of “Ameer-ul-Mujahdeen” and is asking the youth to join his jihad not only in Kashmir, but also in Palestine and Afghanistan. The Facebook page has even region-specific phone numbers which the youth can call to join Jaish’s jihadi network.

The Jaish also runs two separate Facebook pages, Markaz Al Noor and Shahadat Kat Matwaly.

Masood Azhar also has a group on the messaging app Telegram, called “Pakistan News”, in which, according to the Pakistan intelligence report, “almost more than 300 members of ISIS (Daesh), Tehrik-e-Taliban, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Aalmi, Jamat ul Ahrar and Tehrik-e-Taliban, Pakistan are available. Most of them belongs (sic) to ISIS. Daesh use this group for spreading their publication and teachings.”

DISTRICT-WISE LIST

Another report, called “Provision of Current Leadership of Banned/Defunct Organizations” prepared by the Pakistani intelligence officers has the district-wise details of the activists of the JuD, Jaish e Mohammed and five other terror organisations. The districts covered are Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and the list has descriptions of the regional terrorist commanders and their activities.

The report has put the operatives of these terrorist organisations under categories like “Active but silent” and “Presently silent”. For example, it has mentioned seven Jaish operatives in Sargodha district alone, as “Active but silent”, while five in Khusab distict, three in Mianwali district and two in Bhakkar district as “Presently silent”.

The report has also given the complete address of all the persons named in the report. The address of one Jaish operative under “Active but silent” category is given as “Abdur Rahman S/O Wazeer Ahmad Cast Awan Street No 1 Chak No 46 NB Near Asad Akram Kachlah Town Sargodha CITY MASOOL SGD”. Another Jaish operative in the same “Active but silent” category is listed as “Muhammad Usman S/O Rahmat Cast Rajput Chak No 108 NB Sargodha Silanwali Masool SGD”.

JUD AND ITS CHARITY ARM

Another report, submitted by the SP, Special Branch, Bahawalpur, to the Additional IGP, Lahore, Punjab, explains the activities of the banned organisation Jamat ud Dawa (JuD) and its charity arm Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF). The report has date-wise details of the activities taken up by the “Main Leaders” of these organisations.

The report mentions that Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman Maki, “Mudeer of Political & Foreign Department of JuD Pakistan”, and Abdul Azeem Hamid, “chairman of Tehreek Azadi Occupied Kashmir”, both in Bahawalpur, had on 16 May 2017 attended the funeral of Abdul Majeed, “r/o Mohallah Gulshan Habib Tibba Badar Sher Bhahawalpur”, who was killed in “Occupied Kashmir” and invited his son Abu Ali Sheraz for “jehad”.

In another instance, it says FIF chairman Abdul Raouf held a “multi-media seminar presentation” about “Welfare of FIF” in Faisal Meraj Hall in Bahawalpur on 18 May 2017. Likewise, the report has given the activity details of JuD leaders in Bahawalpur region.

CHINESE NATIONALS UNDER THREAT

A report titled “Threats Recently Received” compiles a number of threats facing various domestic and international organisations and individuals from terrorist organisations. Threats include the kidnap and attack on Chinese nationals by various terrorist organisations in Rawalpindi, Punjab and also in CPEC.

The “Threat by” column in the list mentions the source of threats as “Afghanistan based terrorists”, “Ex DAISH”, “Hostile Intelligence Agencies” and “Shia miscreants”, among a host of others. The report has also numbered the threat perceptions according to type and intensity of a particular threat received.

The report also mentions that terrorists were planning to hijack a civil aircraft and attack Western sports teams. In the “Brief of Threat” column, it mentions that “It has been learnt that terrorists ex AQIS (Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent) namely Qari Atif and Yahya have planned to attack airplanes (with Western and American onboard) arriving in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad using mortar shells. They have planned to attack airplanes specially carrying Western sports teams. It is further been learnt that they have planned to attack unidentified cricket stadium in Pakistan. The attack would occur when foreign team traveled to Pakistan. AQIS is also planned to rent houses in the vicinity of target airports and stadium to store the mortar shells.”

HAFIZ SAEED’S SIGNATURE

Another report attaches a document signed by Hafiz Saeed on the 26/11 Mumbai terror case. Saeed has claimed in the document that his JUD and FIF are “not working to prejudice public safety and maintenance of public order”. He also claims that he “is not engaged in any illegal activity, collection of funds etc and is not likely to create disturbance and lawlessness in the Punjab”.

He further says that the apprehension of the Punjab government (Pakistan) “is completely without any basis that he would create public unrest and create threat to law and order situation in the province.”

Experts say that Saeed’s signed reply proves that the Pakistan Punjab government’s Home Department never charged Hafiz Saeed for the Mumbai terror attacks.

HERE IS PROOF

Speaking about the revelations, Colonel (Retd) Danveer Singh of Indian Army said, “These documents strengthen our case against Pakistan. These terror organisations are strategic assets for Pakistan. Pakistan is hoping that India will succumb to these terrorists one day, the way the United States has in front of the Taliban.”

Tej Singh Tawar, former Director (Operations) of Intelligence Bureau (IB), said, “These are prized documents because these are classified intelligence documents. These files have evidence value and no one can refuse these documents even at the international level.”

A serving senior officer from Indian Army’s Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) said requesting anonymity, “These intelligence reports start appearing in the files from the SP level in the police hierarchy in Pakistan in every district, especially closer to the Line of Control and the International Border between India and Pakistan. Ultimately, these reach the ISI headquarters. Pakistan keeps record of these terrorists and their organisations to ensure that they can keep a track on the proportion of their increase at the ground level.”

A source in the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We are fully aware that terrorists operate from Pakistani soil with the support of the Pakistan government, army and the ISI and that they are fully aware of every detail of the terrorist operations emanating from their soil. The Pakistan establishment is already in possession of much more information on this than we send them in dossiers. These documents have exposed Pakistan’s duplicity.”