‘Hindu girls go out for study and jobs and fall in love with Muslim boys’.

New Delhi: The Pakistani Intelligence Bureau (IB) has blamed Hindu girls’ conduct of going out to study and work and their poverty-ridden background for the increasing numbers of them converting to Islam and getting married to Muslims.

This has been revealed in an 11-page “secret” report titled “trend of conversion of Hindu girls into Islam”, of Pakistan’s Intelligence Bureau’s Karachi office, that was prepared on 30 July. While giving the names and other details of the Hindu girls who have converted to Islam, it has claimed that all these marriages have happened with the consent of the boy and the girl and that this is happening because Hindus girls are “going out for study and for jobs and falling in love with Muslim boys”. The report has also stated that these marriages are happening because the “Hindu girls who come from poverty ridden background get into marriage with Muslim boys and embrace Islam to change their lives”.

The report has been prepared under the supervision of Shahid Hussain Mahessar, a 1974 born official, who is presently posted as a deputy Director in the IB. The report—rather than suggesting ways to stop these marriages despite giving examples of how such marriages are happening under the shadow of gun-totting muscleman owing their allegiance to local Islamic religious figures—in its recommendations has stated that the district administration should make committee of both the parties (Hindu and Muslim) for settlement of new converts (Hindu girls), minorities’ body should be formed so that the “child” parents (Hindu parents) can meet their kids before they get married off and protection should be provided by government to all those who want to embrace Islam.

The report has stated that religious heads of a Muslim shrine, Bharchundi Sharif, near Daharki, Sindh province have converted more Hindu girls compared to other districts, and that is due to their militant supports to the new converts.

In what can be seen as an illustration of the mass conversion of Hindu community girls that have taken place in Pakistan in the recent past, either voluntarily or involuntarily, the report has further stated that in district Ghotki, out of the 58 new converts, 35 are girls, in district Sukkur, 22 out of the 57 new converts are girls and in district Khairpur, 20 out of the 43 new converts are girls. All these districts are part of the Sindh region.

The fact that hashtag “sindhrejectsforcedconversion” trended on social media site Twitter recently has caused a lot of worry among the Pakistan IB officials who believe that this trending, as per the report, was done by Indian agencies to highlight the conversions.

The Pakistani IB was reportedly asked to prepare a ground report after a string of cases of abduction and forceful conversion of Hindu girls by armed men had come to light in the last few months, including that of 15-year-old Suntara Kohli, 19-year-old Bhagwati Kohli, 19-year-old Aisha Megwad, 24-year-old Priyanka Kumari and that of the marriage of a 14-year-old Hindu girl from Thari Mirwah town in April and her marriage to a 40-year-old Mohammad Aachar Darejo.