New Delhi: At least 60 people, including women and children, died in the airstrikes carried out by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in the districts of Kunar and Khost in Afghanistan and North Waziristan and Bajaur agency of Pakistan. The Pakistan military however, has claimed that its airstrikes have taken out Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commanders. These airstrikes were carried out by the PAF in wake of the increased attacks on Pakistan Army officials by the TTP.

Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, Muhammad Khorasani, the spokesman of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, said that the Pakistan Air Force fighters crossed into Afghanistan airspace and dropped bombs on refugee camps in Khost and Kunar, both of which border Pakistan. “According to our reports, the bombing by Pakistani Air Force jets has killed 60 people, including women and children. We have repeatedly stated that we are not based in Afghanistan, but carry out operations from Pakistan. Sadly, the bombing has killed innocent people who had taken refuge in camps after being displaced by Pakistan military’s Zarb-e-Azb operations. They have killed innocent civilians and to hide their failure they are claiming that they have taken out the TTP cadre and leaders,” Khorasani said.

Mohamed Ag Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, has stated that the organisation has confirmed that a total of 20 children were killed during airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on 16 April in the provinces of Khost and Kunar. “In Khost, twelve girls and three boys were killed, while in Kunar, three girls and two boys were killed,” Ayoya tweeted on 20 April.

In a pre-dawn attack on 16 April, the Pakistani military launched its fighter jets and drones to take out what it claimed to be hideouts of the TTP leadership. As per sources on the ground, these at tacks were done at Spera, Khost and Sheltan, Kunar, both which are located well within the Afghanistan side of the Durand Line that separates Pakistan and Afghanistan. Refuting the claims made by the Pakistan Army that drones and not aircraft were used to successfully take out TTP commanders, Khorasani said that no TTP commander was killed in the attack.

“There is no truth in this claim of Pakistan. The top leadership of the TTP is leading the Mujahideen on the independent belt of tribal areas (in Pakistan). We are not based on Afghan soil,” he said.

As per sources-based information that was carried by the Pakistan media, the drone attack was “successful” and the TTP suffered heavy losses. According to these reports, the TTP cadre had cordoned off the area in order to hide the killing of its commanders, while not allowing even the Afghanistan Taliban to enter the area.

Confirming that the Pakistan Air Force had crossed into Afghanistan airspace, former Taliban and now government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the Pakistani attack on Afghan soil while calling it a “cruel” exercise that will pave way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan, while adding that they were using all options to prevent repetitions (of such attacks).

Last Saturday, hundreds of civilians came out on the streets of Khost, while chanting anti-Pakistan slogans, accusing it of killing children and civilians. According to TTP spokesperson Khorasani, they have not held talks with the Afghan Taliban in this regard.

Pakistan’s recent action has come after the TTP announced the first ever launch of their spring offensive—“Al-Badr” from 2 April. This came after ceasefire talks between the TTP and the Pakistan Army collapsed. In an exclusive interview to The Sunday Guardian in January, the TTP chief, Noor Wali Mehsud had stated that the talks had collapsed after the Pakistan Army, which initiated the talks, reneged on its promises. According to pro-Pakistan Army resources, the TTP in April alone carried out 20 attacks on the Pakistan military killing 30 Army officials. In 2021, the TTP had claimed 282 attacks.