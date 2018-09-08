It is a virtual show down between the state administration and the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. While the state administration is adamant to hold Panchayat and local body elections in the coming months of October to December, most of the political parties including National Conference and People’s Democratic Party have decided not to participate in these polls.

The state administration has already instructed the J&K Police to beef up security and prepare for elections in the entire state. Reports said that new Governor Satya Pal Malik is likely to consult all the political parties in J&K for holding elections before going ahead with the administrative decision of the state’s chief secretary. Reports from the state civil secretariat said that the chief secretary has already given instructions for issuing notification for the urban local bodies’ elections in the state.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state, Shaleen Kabra said that notification would be issued for holding of the municipal polls shortly on the instructions of the government.

NC president Farooq Abdullah has said that they will boycott these elections unless the Central and the state government will clear their stand on Article 35(A).

The PDP has already indicated that they will follow suit. Party President Mehbooba Mufti has said that people have genuine fears that the government will fiddle with this Article after the local elections.