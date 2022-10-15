India has represented as one of the significant members, playing a dominant role in International politics. At the 145th Inter-Parliamentary Union, several delegates from India, represented the true colours of the largest country and how India plays a key role in enhancing world democracy. Addressing that the world is now open to adopting ‘Parliamentary form of democracy’, Biju Janata Dal leader Dr Sasmit Patra said, “The 145th IPU in Kigali, Rwanda has clearly shown how the world is embracing a Parliamentary form of democracy.” He further added, “It has been a historic win for India as we have a parliamentarian, especially a lady parliamentarian in the executive committee.”

He is looking primarily into the international sustainable development, peace and international security and forum for young parliamentarians.