Former J&K CM says that BJP has nothing except Article 370 to talk about in Bihar Assembly polls

Srinagar: Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehooba Mufti has said that it was the BJP that has insulted Tiranga by sowing hatred.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mehbooba hit back at the BJP, saying, “Indian flag stands for diversity & peaceful coexistence amongst all. If anyone has insulted the tiranga it is BJP that persecutes minorities & sows division & hatred. The Flag of India was disrespected the day BJP leaders carried it to justify rapists of a 9 year old. Spare me the lessons”.

Her reaction has come after many BJP leaders including the party’s J&K unit chief Ravinder Raina demanded her arrest and asked LG Manoj Sinha to book her under sedition charges for her remarks on the national flag.

The controversy erupted when Mehbooba Mufti, in her first press conference since being released from 14 months of detention, said that she will not hold Tricolor anymore unless the J&K flag, J&K Constitution and dignity of the people are restored.

She said, “We will raise the national flag also once our state flag is back. The national flag is here only because of our constitution and flag. We have a relationship with the rest of the country by our special status and flag”.

Her remarks invited scathing attacks from the BJP leaders, with Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh slamming PDP chief over such comments. He said that the so-called mainstream politicians of Kashmir sometimes tend to be more dangerous than separatists. A Congress spokesman from Jammu also termed her remarks as unacceptable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in a rally in Bihar said that those who are talking about restoration of Article 370 were part of the outside forces which are out to weaken the country.

Mehbooba in the press conference said that BJP has nothing except article 370 and other communal issues to showcase before the voters of Bihar. BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina even warned Mehbooba Mufti not to breach peace and said that she will have to face consequences for it.

Mehbooba Mufti has evoked angry reaction from BJP because she said that she will not only fight for the restoration of Article 370 but also for the final resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Mehbooba Mufti said, “Thousands of people have given sacrifices for Kashmir issue and it is now the turn of leaders to give their sacrifices. I am ready to shed every drop of my blood in this direction and those people who think we will not fight back are living in a dream world”.