Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that development, and development alone, was the only solution to all the problems of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that misguided youth should come back and contribute positively for the development into the mainstream. He said that by mainstream, he meant “their parents and their normal life”.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti urged PM Modi for the implementation of the agenda of alliance in totol for the resolution of all the problems being faced by the people of Kashmir. After the Ramzan ceasefire, it was expected that Prime Minister may do some announcement for the dialogue with all the stakeholders including Pakistan. All the mainstream political parties including opposition National Conference had welcomed the visit of PM Modi to Kashmir. PM Modi arrived in Srinagar on Saturday amid unprecedented security cover. The tourist circuit of Boulevard road was sealed by the security forces as PM had to inaugurate Srinagar ring road near SKICC Srinagar. The visit assumed significance as it was the PM’s first visit to the state after the announcement of Ramzan ceasefire. The authorities did not allow separatists to bring out their protest march in Lal Chowk of Srinagar. CRPF companies were deployed in the streets ahead of PM’s visit. All educational institutions had been closed. Earlier, Hurriyat (moderate) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had appealed to the PM to listen to Man Ki Baat of the people of Kashmir. The PM, while unveiling plaque to commence work for Zojila tunnel that would provide an all-weather road between Kashmir and Ladakh, said that J&K will get development projects worth Rs 25000 crore. PM Modi inaugurated the 14 kilometre long Zojila tunnel. He also inaugurated 330mw Kishanganga hydroelectric power project besides laying the foundation stone for a semi ring-road project of Srinagar city. Modi said that the Rs 1200 crore project of semi-ring road in Srinagar city will help the people to have better connectivity and less traffic jams.