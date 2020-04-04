New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases in India see a steep rise, the call for “social distancing” and national lockdown given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is still being violated by people rampantly across the country.

Despite the fact that the administration is issuing passes for emergency needs, people are still roaming around without any valid reason, undermining the lockdown. Since the lockdown was announced, in the national capital alone, from 24 March to 4 April, police have seized at least 6,550 vehicles for violating lockdown under Section 66 of Delhi Police Act.

“People are still not understanding the gravity of the situation. This has forced us to take strict action against those who have violated the lockdown. Lockdown is necessary to combat the spread of the virus,” a police official said.

According to Delhi police officials, since the lockdown started, Delhi police has detained as many as 48,071 persons for violating the lockdown under Section 65 of Delhi Police Act.

Sections 65 and 66 of Delhi Police Act empower the police to detain any person or seize any property on public street for not complying the direction of police.

This gross violation of lockdown is alarming as in the last few days, Delhi has become one of the hotspots of the Covid outbreak with 300 positive coronavirus cases and two deaths. The national capital is witnessing a massive jump in cases since the Nizamuddin Markaz fiasco. “This is utter carelessness. From the Prime Minister to healthcare experts, everyone has said how dangerous the situation could be if people don’t obey the lockdown. People should understand the fact that by violating lockdown, they are not only putting their own lives at risk, but that of others too,” Rajan Sharma, National President of Indian Medical Association, said. The scenario is somewhat similar in other major cities such as Kolkata and Bengaluru. In Kolkata, which has recorded 53 coronavirus positive cases, police has arrested at least 3,936 people for deliberately violating lockdown.