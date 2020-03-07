SRINAGAR: The government of Jammu and Kashmir allowed people to access social media sites on Wednesday; however, the ban on high speed internet has been extended and would be reviewed on 17 March. Young students in Jammu and Kashmir regions were jubilant as they could log in to social media websites after seven months. “We feel a lot of joy, but the speed is very low. Now, the authorities should allow us to live normal lives and lift curbs on 4G speed,” said Andleeb Nazir of Srinagar city.

According to the administration order issued on Wednesday, the move was taken in the interest of, “sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state and for maintaining public order”. The order said that for mobile data services, the internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only. “While postpaid SIM card holders shall continue to be provided access to the Internet, these services shall not be made available on prepaid SIM cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections,” the order said.

About fixed line internet connectivity, it said internet connectivity shall continue to be made available with Mac Binding. On Thursday, authorities restored broadband services, with Mac Binding, or forcing a computer to work a specified IP address for security reasons. Many Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the move of the government to lift curbs on internet. The government had imposed a blanket ban on landlines, mobiles and internet during the intervening night of 4 and 5 August last year as the Centre decided to scrap Article 370 and reduced the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K.

In January 2020, the administration, after reviewing the situation, eased some restrictions on internet and allowed broadband access for certain institutions in the valley. At that point, the authorities allowed these institutions to have access to 1,674 government-approved websites, which included those dealing with “essential services such as e-banking”.

The trading community, especially those in the tourism industry, has welcomed the move of the government as the seven-month-long internet shutdown has crippled the economy and resulted in loss of jobs for over 1.2 lakh youths in Kashmir valley alone. “Tourists will come only if there are no curbs on internet, especially on speed. They will not like to come to a place with such curbs. Authorities will have to reduce the footprint of the security forces from airport to Srinagar city, otherwise, it looks like a security fort,” a senior member of the Kashmir Houseboat Owners’ Association said.